ER holds meet with MPs at Asansol

Eastern Railway holds a high-level meeting with Members of Parliament over Asansol and Malda divisions in presence of Milind Deouskar, general manager, Eastern Railway at Asansol today.

In the divisional committee meeting, discussions were held on various key issues and development initiatives within Malda and Asansol division network.

Principal heads of departments of Eastern Railway like chief administrative officer (construction), principal chief engineer, principal chief commercial manager, principal chief operations manager, chief administrative officer (construction – RSP), were also present in the meeting.

In this meeting, MPs Shatrughan Sinha, Khalilur Rahman, Giridhari Yadav, Khagen Murmu, Dr Sarfraz Ahmad, and Nalin Soren were present.

Representatives of other MPs having their jurisdiction in Malda & Asansol divisional network viz. representatives of Durgapur – Burdwan Kirti Azad Jha, Satabdi Roy, Arun Bharti, Chandra Prakash Choudhary, Dulu Mahato, Dr Nishikant Dubey, Annapurna Devi & minister of women & child developement, Isha Khan Choudhury, Ajay Kumar Mandal and others were present.

The MPs were welcomed by Milind Deouskar. Shatrughan Sinha was elected as the chairperson of the meeting to discuss on various issues to bring all-round development in railways, passenger amenities and facilities as well as rail infrastructure in Asansol and Malda division.

In the meeting, DRM of Asansol as well as DRM of Malda apprised the MPs regarding the works done recently like station redevelopment works, progress of developing various stations under Amrit Station Scheme, construction of bypass line at Jasidih and Madhupur, installation of lifts and escalators at different stations, provision of coach indication board & train indication board at different stations, construction of new foot-over bridges (FOB) & extension of FOBs, improvement of platform surface, conversion of long distance trains to LHB rakes and other passenger friendly initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sinha said that the Indian Railways is progressing towards implementation of the Viksit Bharat concept. However, he expected the Eastern Railway should come forward and act in the direction by taking a little more initiatives towards fulfilling local demands vis-a-vis providing more amenities for the passengers like feeding room, escalators etc.

Mr Deouskar, assured the MPs to consider their demands for implementation based on the feasibility analysis. Eastern Railway will put all out efforts to create additional facilities and amenities and comply with the development issues raised by MPs in the meeting.