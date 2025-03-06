ER enjoys high passenger patronisation

Eastern Railway registered a nine per cent growth in passenger volume compared to last year.

The ER is said to have recorded a passenger volume of 1144.962 million from April to February in the financial year 2024-25 compared to 1050.116 million passengers during corresponding period of previous financial year in 2023-24. According to the ER, the passenger revenue of the zonal railway has also recorded a 7.36 per cent growth in this fiscal recording a revenue earning of Rs 3517.64 crore during April 2024 to February 2025 compared to Rs 3276.52 crore earned during corresponding period of the financial year 2023-24. The other coaching revenue of Eastern Railway has also recorded an increase of 14.28 per cent which stood at Rs 358.53 crore for the period April 2024 to February 2025 compared to Rs 313.74 crore during the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

