Eastern Railway has announced the electrification of Panagarh Military Base Siding in Asansol Division with the 25,000 volts, 50 Hz AC overhead traction wire that would be energised on or after 28 March.

Upon energisation, the overhead traction line will remain live at all times, and no unauthorised personnel shall approach or work in close proximity to it. To ensure public safety and prevent hazardous incidents, Eastern Railway has erected height gauges at all level crossings in the section. These height gauges maintain a clear maximum height of 4.78 metres above road level, acting as protective barriers against oversized loads that might come dangerously close to live traction wires. The contact wire will be positioned at a minimum height of 5.50 metres above rail level at level crossings.

The zonal railway has also issued a public advisory urging road users and transport operators to observe the specified height limits while loading and transporting goods. Loads exceeding the permitted height must not infringe the height gauges under any circumstances among others.

