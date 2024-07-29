Elderly man kidnapped in Gaya while seeking ancient artifacts, rescued by police

A man was arrested by Kolkata police from Bihar on charges of kidnapping an elderly man. Police said the elderly man from Kolkata had travelled to Gaya to purchase ancient artifacts and was allegedly kidnapped. The accused also demanded ransom money from the man’s family.

The kidnapped man’s daughter filed a complaint with Chitpur police. After initiating an investigation, a Kolkata police team went to Gaya and rescued the man. One kidnapper has been arrested, while the search for the others is ongoing. According to police sources, the kidnapped man is named Mohan Chakraborty, a resident of Chandranath Simlai Sen street in Kolkata. He had gone to Gaya, Bihar, in search of some ancient artifacts. Mr Chakraborty went there to see some purportedly valuable items, accompanied by two others who are residents of Gaya.

Last Thursday, Mohan’s daughter, Mariyam Chakraborty, filed a complaint at Chitpur Police Station, alleging that her father and his two companions had been kidnapped. She named Tinggu Paswan and several others as the kidnappers. Mariyam also reported that a ransom was demanded from her. The police then launched an investigation. The detective department (DD) of the Kolkata police and officers from Chitpur Police Station went to Gaya. They rescued Mr Chakraborty and his two companions from a hidden location and arrested one of the kidnappers. The search for the remaining culprits is still underway

