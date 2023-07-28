Eight fishermen rescued after trawler capsizes in Bay of Bengal

Eight fishermen were rescued after their trawler capsized in the Bay of Bengal, officials said on Friday.

The fishermen had gone to the sea to catch hilsa on Thursday by a fishing boat named “Maa Sitala.” While fishing near Gangasagar in West Bengal’s South 24 Paraganas district, their trawler capsized due to turbulence in the sea.

The fishermen somehow managed to stay afloat for an hour, holding onto their belongings when another fishing trawler spotted them and came to their rescue, according to officials.

Thus the fishermen were rescued and taken to a hospital in Purba Medinipur district. Their condition is stated to be stable, said the officials.

The officials also mentioned that relatives of the fishermen were able to speak to them. A video regarding this boat capsizing went viral on social media.

On Tuesday, another boat capsized near Bagherchar in South 24 Parganas, while eight fishermen on the boat catching hilsa tried to stay afloat and were later rescued by another fishermen team.