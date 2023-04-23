Eid prayers peaceful at Rishra amidst tight security

The district administration and the police administration have successfully restored normalcy at Rishra. The common people of Rishra were gripped with panic soon after the unrest that took place during the Ram Navami procession while passing Jamma Masjid (Boro Masjid). However, the prompt steps taken by the district and police administration helped to restore confidence among the common people once again, restoring peace and communal harmony.

Section 144, which was imposed as a precautionary measure, was lifted for the devotees to assemble for Eid prayers. From early morning today, the police patrolled different sensitive areas of Rishra and posted a police force within the vicinity of grounds for the prayers.

Devotees assembled in large numbers in different open grounds in Rishra to offer prayers. The Imam of Jamma Masjid, Moulana MD Jakir Hussain Saheb, who conducted the Eid prayers said, “In our prayers to almighty Allah we prayed to shower good sense among people irrespective of religion, caste and creed so that everyone resides in peace with the sense of brotherhood and communal harmony.

All religions send out the message of love, peace and equality. Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee said the situation in Rishra is well under control. “Normalcy has been restored. Common people are completely free to roam around and Sec 144, which was imposed as a precautionary measure, was lifted for the people to assemble to offer Eid prayers.

However, some miscreants are on the lookout to create unrest and develop bitterness among the people of different communities by instigating religious sentiments. People should be aware of such forces and should not fall in the trap. Dr Sudipto Roy, MLA Serampore, was also present on the occasion along with Rishra Municipality chairman Vijay Sagar Mishra and vice chairman Shaid Khan exchanged EId greetings with the devotees.