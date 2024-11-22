Efforts to revive Darjeeling orange cultivation despite challenges

The once-renowned Darjeeling orange has lost much of its glory due to severe viral and bacterial infections, prompting the minister in-charge of the department of food processing industries and horticulture (FPI&H) to call for immediate action to address the critical situation in the Hill region.

Minister Arup Roy held a meeting today at Uttarkanya with representatives from traders’ associations, industrialists, entrepreneurs, tea producers, and other stakeholders, including banks and civic bodies, from the districts of northern North Bengal.

Speaking to the Press, Mr Roy said the primary objective of the workshop and interactive sessions was to focus on setting up processing units for key crops such as pineapple, orange, and maize in north Bengal.

During the session, several industry representatives highlighted the alarming state of production for these crops and offered recommendations for reviving their quality and output.

Representatives noted a significant decline in pineapple production, especially in Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, and surrounding areas, due to a lack of international demand, particularly from Argentina. Farmers had adopted a new variety of pineapple in pursuit of higher yields and larger fruit sizes, but this shift adversely affected quality. Consequently, many farmers abandoned pineapple cultivation in favour of small-scale tea farming.

Although farmers continue to grow maize, its quality is unsuitable for processing due to inadequate nutritional content. As a result, existing processing units in the region rely on maize sourced from Bihar.

Darjeeling’s orange production has suffered a steady decline over the past few years due to severe viral and bacterial diseases. Last year’s crop was particularly affected, with farmers unable to control the infections. While this year has seen comparatively fewer diseases, the production is still unlikely to reach satisfactory levels, leaving the market dominated by oranges from Bhutan, Nepal, and other Indian states.

Dr Samuel Rai, director of the Cinchona Plantation in Darjeeling, is spearheading efforts to combat pest infestations and prevent further viral and bacterial outbreaks. He is working in consultation with experts from other orange-producing regions and countries to restore Darjeeling’s orange orchards.

Providing an update on the situation, Dr Rai said, “We cannot expect significant production from government-owned orchards as they are undergoing revival projects. However, private orchards may perform better this year compared to last year, thanks to preventive measures taken against diseases. A clearer picture will emerge in the coming weeks.”

Dr Rai also shared plans for a detailed survey of orange cultivation in the Darjeeling Hills and adjacent areas. “Following the state government’s instructions, we are conducting a thorough survey using a mobile app to gather comprehensive data from farms. The final report will be prepared within five months and submitted to the state government for further action,” he said.

The revival of Darjeeling’s orange cultivation is crucial not only for local farmers but also for preserving the heritage of this iconic crop. Stakeholders remain optimistic that sustained efforts and innovative measures will help restore the glory of Darjeeling oranges.