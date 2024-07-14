Effective garbage collection

South Eastern Railway takes every endeavour to ensure a clean and safe travel for its valued passengers. Various environment-friendly measures have been adopted and modern equipment is used to keep the railway premises and train coaches clean. The SER has also introduced effective garbage disposal/collection facilities with the objective to achieve significant and sustainable improvement in cleanliness standards.

In response to a video complaint posted on social media by a concerned citizen (@trainwalebhaiya), highlighting the irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car of Avadh Assam Express on 11 July, the Tinsukia divisional railway manager (DRM) swiftly took decisive action. The officials coordinated with the IRCTC to levy a fine of Rs 15,000 against the licensee involved. Additionally, a stern warning was issued to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols on all trains.

