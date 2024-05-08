Educationists allege irregularities at Bangiya Sahitya Parishad

Educationists and intellectuals have urged that immediate steps should be taken to save 130-year-old Bangiya Sahitya Parishad.

The century-old organization is facing a crisis because of mismanagement and internal squabbles. Great people like Rabindranath Tagore, Jagadish Chandra Bose, Suniti Mukar Chattopadhyay, Haraprasad Shastri and Ramendra Sundar Trivedi were associated with the organization among others.

A convention was recently held at Press Club to save the organization. Pabitra Sarkar, Anup Matilal, Miratun Nahar, Swagata Das Mukhopadhyay attended the convention among others.

Advertisement

Former president Pranab Mukherjee had donated Rs 10 crore in the corpus fund for the development of the organization. Nemai Chatterjee, an NRI had donated Rs 6 crore, following requests by poet Sankhya Ghosh. The condition was that the amount cannot be touched and the development of the organization will be carried from the interest which is around Rs 12 lakh per annum along with other income. The intellectuals said that an inquiry needs to be initiated to ensure that the main fund has not been touched.

It may be mentioned that there are 22 shelves containing books, which were donated by Pandit Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. There are manuscripts, including some Tibetan ones that are more than 800 years old. There are many manuscripts of the Pal and Sen dynasties. The museum has been shut for many months.

Those present at the convention alleged that the recently-held election to the organizing committee was rigged and manipulated.

Pabitra Sarkar, a well-known educationist, alleged that the house of Ratashankar Mukhopadhyay has been purchased at Rs 2 crore and the house has been renamed as Jayasree Bhavan which is grossly illegal.

Some research scholars alleged that the staff do not cooperate with them and they have to visit the library to get rare books that are needed for their research.