ED surprise visit to SSKM, enquires Sujay Krishna’s health

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the alleged West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam made a surprise visit to the SSKM Hospital, where Sujay Krishna Bhadra, an accused in the scam, has been undergoing treatment for the past two months. They enquired about his health.

A three-member team of the central investigating agency reached SSKM Hospital’s cardiology department and verified all medical records in connection with treatment. They also talked to the cardiologists attending to him and MSVP Dr PK Roy and wanted to know about how many days Mr Bhadra still requires to stay at the hospital for treatment.

They also sought clarifications on what kind of exact health problems Mr Bhadra still has.

It’s also learnt that the ED plans to shift him to any central government-run hospi- tal like the ESIC Medical College Hospital in Joka.

Advertisement

Mr Bhadra alias ‘Kalighater Kaku’ fell ill within a few days after his arrest by the inves- tigating agency and he was rushed to the SSKM Hospital for treatment. Doctors attending to him at the government hospital advised him for coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery.

The ED members felt that the investigations were getting hampered because of Mr Bhadra’s long stay at SSKM Hospital. The agency could not also collect voice samples of Mr Bhadra who was earlier allegedly reluctant to cooperate with the investigating officials in this regard.

The ED moved the high court requesting its intervention on the matter. The court later, in its directive, asked Mr Bhadra to give his voice sample to the investigating agency for investigations.

The agency has already submitted a 7,000-page supplementary chargesheet against Mr Bhadra more than a couple of months ago before the Special (CBI)-I Court.