ED summons to SSKM super

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), probing the alleged recruitment scam in West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has reportedly summoned Dr PK Roy, medical superintendent-cum-vice-principal (MSVP) of the state-run SSKM Hospital as well as Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGME&R), wanting know about how many days are still required for treatment of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, who is in custody of the ED.

The central investigating agency wants to know every detail in connection with ongoing treatment of Sujay Krishna alias ‘Kalighater Kaku’ at the SSKM Hospital. He was arrested by the ED more than five months ago on charges of alleged involvement in recruitment of teachers in schools. Sources at the SSKM said that his treatment records have already been sent to the ED through e-mail but it’s not yet confirmed whether the MSVP would appear before the investigating agency.

Dr Roy was not available for comment. With approval of the high court a medical board has already been formed at the central government-run ESIC Medical College Hospital at Joka in the southern fringe of the city to check Sujay Krishna’s health condition. The special court of the ED at Alipore had directed the ESIC Medical College and Hospital to form the board to check his health condition before the investigating agency collects his voice samples.

The medical board will check whether his condition permits to collect voice samples. Following a petition filed by the ED the special court issued the directive.