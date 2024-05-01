ED summons to Shahjahan kin

A day after the Enforcement Directorate, at a special ED court claimed that Sheikh Shahjahan, had used proceeds of crime, allegedly collected from sale of grabbed lands and bheris, to procure arms and ammunition, the central agency today summoned several kin of the arrested leader.

A source in the know claimed that several close relatives of Shahjahan had been issued summons to record their statements on the assets of the arrested leader allegedly made in anonymous names.

ED had already quizzed Shahjahan’s son-in-law Sabir Ali Mollah on the alleged assets, illegally built.

Meanwhile, CBI today conducted a door-to-door survey at Sandeshkhali to record the complaints of the villagers against Shahjahan and his henchmen.