ED raids stir real estate sector in Siliguri

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted simultaneous raids at six locations in Siliguri on Tuesday, creating a stir in the city’s real estate sector.

Starting early in the morning, ED teams raided premises in Khalpara, Natunpara, and Lake Town. The raids are part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities and economic crimes.

Advertisement

Sources said the locations under scrutiny are linked to prominent businessmen, R Aggarwal and B Rampuria. Central security forces were deployed as the raids were carried out under tight security.

Advertisement

According to officials, three premises in Khalpara, two in Natunpara, and one in Lake Town are being searched. A similar raid in Natunpara was conducted a few days ago, which led to the arrest of one person.

ED sources revealed that hundreds of bank accounts with unusually high-volume transactions are under the scanner. The account holders reportedly have no involvement in the transactions but are believed to receive a fixed monthly payment for allowing their names to be used.

The raids are still underway, and further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.