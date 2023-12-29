ED raid reveals Rs 2cr cash

A raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers at a house in Kestopur led to recovery of Rs 2cr in connection with conning of foreign nationals through fake call centres on Wednesday night.

A source claimed a team of ED officers from Patna unit conducted a raid at a house at Rabindra Pally of Kestopur and seized the cash from the house but the key accused gave the central agency the slip.

ED sources said the team raided based on an FIR lodged at a cyber police station in Patna against one Ravindra Yadav on Wednesday night and led to busting of wads of cash to the tune of Rs 2cr.

ED sources said that the recovery of cash could be a money trail in the alleged racket of defrauding of foreign nationals allegedly by the accused through fake call centres.

The recovery of cash had led to commotion in the locality as counting machines had to be pressed into service.