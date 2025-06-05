ED probes Rs 1.94 cr BU fund defalcation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched an investigation into the alleged defalcation of Rs 1.94 crore from Burdwan University funds. The agency has sought transaction details from a nationalised bank concerning the BU-linked account.

Additionally, the ED has directed three senior bank officials to submit their personal bank details, along with the status of any assets acquired between 2021 and 2024. The assistant director of the ED has summoned the trio for questioning.

Advertisement

The controversy erupted after a substantial amount—Rs 1.94 crore—was prematurely withdrawn from a nationalised bank on 6 February, 2024. According to ED officials, inquiries have been made regarding the bank’s branch and circle heads.

Advertisement

Previously, the CID had investigated the case and found that the funds had been transferred to the account of a contractor agency. A chargesheet has already been filed, naming ten individuals—led by Bhakta Mondal, senior assistant in BU’s finance department—as the main accused. One BU staff member has also been arrested in connection with the case.