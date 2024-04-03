ECI transfers DC South Soumya Roy

Election Commission of India (ECI) has transferred deputy commissioner (South-West) Soumya Roy from his current posting.

He could not be assigned to any poll related duty as per notification of the ECI. Mr Roy is the husband of actor and MLA Sonarpur South Lovely Moitra. Amidst political upheaval, the DC’s transfer has sparked controversy, with allegations of strategic manoeuvres ahead of the upcoming election.

Lovely Moitra, the wife of the transferred commissioner, found herself embroiled in the political whirlwind as her husband faced abrupt reassignment just days before the crucial voting process. This isn’t the first time such a transfer has occurred, as Soumya Roy, the DC in question, was also reassigned prior to the 2021 Assembly election.

The sudden transfer of key officials like Soumya Roy, just 17 days ahead of the elections, has raised eyebrows and drawn criticism from various quarters. Lovely Moitra, a Trinamul Congress MLA representing Sonarpur South, faced yet another round of upheaval as her husband’s transfer cast a shadow over the electoral landscape.