# Bengal

Eastern Railway mechanises laundry operations

Eastern Railway has mechanised its laundry operations at six locations: Tikiapara, Sealdah, Chitpur, Asansol, Malda, and Bhagalpur.

SNS | Kolkata | December 2, 2024 8:22 am

Department of Eastern Railway (photo:Facebook)

Eastern Railway has mechanised its laundry operations at six locations: Tikiapara, Sealdah, Chitpur, Asansol, Malda, and Bhagalpur. These laundries have a combined average capacity of washing 38 tonnes of linen per day, operating in 2 to 3 shifts. After each return journey, Eastern Railway trains’ bed sheets and pillow covers are washed.

Blankets are washed every 15 to 30 days or as needed. Any dirty blanket found is immediately replaced and sent for dry cleaning at the laundry plant. To increase capacity, Eastern Railway has installed new machines, including washers, dryers, calendar machines (ironers), and dry cleaning machines. Contractual staff operate the laundries under the strict supervision of railway supervisors and officers. Sample checks are conducted after each wash, and any unclean bedroll is sent for rewashing

