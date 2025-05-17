Eastern Railway Holds PREM meeting

In an endeavour to bring a participative environment in management and decision making, Eastern Railway held the participation of railway employees in management (PREM) meeting today in the presence of Milind Deouskar, general manager of the ER.

The meeting was held to provide a constructive dialogue between management and employees representatives to resolve disputes and improve the overall functioning of the railways. While addressing this in the meeting, the GM advised the representatives of different trade unions and employees organisation to uphold specific demands or requirements which will be very useful for immediate mitigation for employee satisfaction and improvement in work environment rather than a generalised statement which requires a long time to decipher the target area.

