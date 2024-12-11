East Bengal fans protest against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

In response to recent unrest in Bangladesh and attacks on Hindus, particularly those linked to East Bengal Football Club, members of the East Bengal Fan Club staged a silent protest in Siliguri today. The demonstration raised concerns about the safety of their relatives still living in Bangladesh.

Arnab Basu, vice-president of the East Bengal Fan Club, led the protest. Marking Human Rights Day, similar demonstrations were held by East Bengal fans across various districts in West Bengal.

The protesters called on the people of Bangladesh to remember the historical ties between the two nations. They expressed hope for a renewed spirit of harmony and mutual respect between India and Bangladesh.

