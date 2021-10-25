EAC chief visits three Air Force stations; reviews security scenario

Air Marshal DK Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding in Chief (AOC-in-C), Eastern Air Command (EAC), Indian Air Force, recently visited three air force stations under the command and took stock of the operational preparedness and reviewed the prevailing security scenario.

The EAC chief visited stations Chabua, Dinjan and Mohanbari from 21 to 23 October, informed the defence spokesperson. The Air Marshal also visited the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat where he reviewed the infrastructure of the ALG and interacted with the air warriors.

During the tour of his visit, he was briefed about the current operational situation, prevailing security scenario and the preparedness of these stations. He was briefed on the ongoing modern infrastructure development projects aimed at enhancing the combat potential of the bases, said an issued statement.

The Air Marshal addressed and interacted with the station personnel at all the bases and directed them to maintain high standards of operational readiness and security awareness.He emphasised the importance of keeping plans and procedures in place to face any challenge at a short notice.

He conveyed his appreciation of the steps taken by all bases in the fight against Covid-19 and urged all personnel to take appropriate precautions to stay safe from a potential third wave of the virus.