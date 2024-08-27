DYFI members visit Lalbazar after getting summons

The DYFI state secretary, Minakshi Mukherjee, who along with six other DYFI and SFI activists complying with the summons issued by the city police, deposed before the officers at Lalbazar today.

She alleged, after coming out, that the junior doctor was killed to hush-up corruption within the hospital.

Earlier, the DYFI-SFI activists, led by Miss Mukherjee took up a march from College Street to Lalbazar along with a battery of lawyers to comply with the summons issued by the police, in connection with the violence at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital on 14 August night.

Advertisement

At the start of the march, Miss Mukherjee alleged people of the state would not tolerate the drama being enacted by the state administration to shield culprits allegedly involved in the dastardly killing of a junior doctor.

The DYFI state secretary also alleged that the way the police were issuing notices to DYFI members was kind of harassment being meted out to the Left activists at the dead of night.

On being asked by the media if the Left youth and students were afraid of going to Lalbazar, the DYFI leader shot back, “The Left youth and students are bold enough to face any consequences. Our activists are not chicken-hearted and would face the situation bravely. We, like others, too want justice by helping police unearth the truth behind the brutal killing of the doctor. Should the Left youths and students were cowards they would not have prevented the car from taking away the body surreptitiously and would not have raised their voice against the razing of a boundary wall in front of the seminar hall.”

The march came to a halt at B B Ganguly Street after the police put up a barricade to prevent the march from advancing further. Later, only seven DYFI-SFI members were allowed to meet the top police brass at Lalbazar.