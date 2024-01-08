DYFI Brigade assembly calls for justice and unconditional struggle

Addressing the Brigade rally organised by the CPI-M’s youth wing DYFI, the party’s state secretary and politburo member Muhammad Salim today criticised the ruling party in the state over issues such as corruption in the 100 days work scheme. Mr Salim took aim at the Trinamul Congress (TMC) on multiple fronts, questioning its accountability.

He said the people have lost trust due to alleged corruption in various financial matters, including funds for housing schemes, the MGNREGA 100 days work scheme, funds for various civil works and and food for ICDS. Mr Salim said: “People don’t have money in their hands. No funds for the 100 days work. In the panchayat elections, the TMC promised, ‘pisi bhaipo will bring money from Delhi.’

Tell me, where did the money go for those who worked? How much did they receive, and how much did they actually get?” Mr Salim also challenged the central BJP government’s attempt to repeal the law related to the 100 days work scheme, emphasising the Left’s historical support for such legislation. Minakshi Mukherjee, the DYFI state secretary, delivered a fiery speech on the stage, maintaining that Leftists don’t engage in dirty politics for power.

She stated that the Left’s fight is not confined to alleys, panchayats, or the battles of MLAs or MPs; instead, it extends to the global st– ruggle against oppression, looting and atrocities. Ms Mukherjee said that as long as the world witnesses injustice, as long as there is exploitation of the downtrodden, the leftists will continue their relentless fight, echoing the slogan “In the struggle for justice, the fight is not momentary but prolonged and continuous,” she said. She said: “This is not our first step.

We have marched for various causes – be it for establishing colleges, producing Bokreswar thermal power-Haldia petrochemicals, or maintaining peace and harmony in this state. The fight is not something new for us but a continuation of our commitment to the ideals of the organisation, the path shown by leadership, and the responsibility towards the common people. The struggle for justice is not a transient one; it is a long, uninterrupted battle.”