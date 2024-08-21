DVC chairman inspects construction work a Durgapur

The chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), S Suresh Kumar visited the construction site of the upcoming project of Durgapur Thermal Power Station (DTPS) today morning. He also met and talked to local villagers, surrounding the proposed thermal power unit.

The DVC has planned to set up a 800 MW Durgapur Thermal Power Station at an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. This will be the fifth unit of DTPS.

Top local officials of DTPS- DVC, CISF accompanied him during his visit and held a meeting. He has discussed the progress in construction work and inspected the boundary wall construction.

The local trade union leaders also met him and discussed the project. The chairman also visited Arjunpur, Mayabazar, Sukantapally villagers and talked with the villagers. The villagers have urged to improve the road conditions and ensure that local people get preference in supply jobs and construction works.

Earlier, local MP Kirti Azad had written a letter to the DVC chairman to provide rehabilitation to the displaced people for the DTPS project.

Recently, the West Bengal government has blamed the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for creating man-made floods in the state by releasing huge quantities of water from its Panchet and Maithon dams and reservoirs.

So far, the central public sector power behemoth has claimed that the flood situation is better and a lesser quantity of water has been released from its dams and reservoirs.