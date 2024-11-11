Durgapur youth arrested by Maharashtra police for `16 crore fraud

A youth from Durgapur, Pranavananda Mondal, was arrested by the Maharashtra Police today. He is accused of defrauding people of Rs 16 crore by promising to erect wireless internet towers on their land in Nagpur. Mondal, a resident of Borgoria village, within Faridpur police station limits, was part of a gang that allegedly duped numerous individuals over several months. The Maharashtra Police raided his residence early this morning and took him into custody. A local court granted a three-day transit remand for the accused. Meanwhile, eight officials from the Burdwan Municipality left for Nagpur yesterday evening to assist in an investigation into a cyber fraud case.

The municipality lost Rs 1.41 crore due to cheque cloning. The incident came to light in September when the municipality realised that large sums of money had been withdrawn from their account using forged cheques. The Cyber Police Station in Burdwan referred the case to the Nagpur police, as the fraudulent transactions occurred in that city. The Nagpur police wanted to question the Burdwan Municipality officials, especially those in its accounts department, in this connection.

Paresh Chandra Sarkar, Chairman of the Municipality said the officials concerned, left for Nagpur yesterday. Separately, a team from Chandigarh Police arrested Charanjit Singh, a Punjabbased drug peddler, from Kanksa within the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) area. Singh had previously been involved in a drug trafficking case in 2020, along with two others, where Chandigarh Police seized Rs 18 lakh worth of narcotics. However, he had managed to evade arrest at that time. Acting on a tip-off, the Chandigarh Police tracked Singh down to Kanksa, where he was working as a garage mechanic. He was arrested and produced before a Durgapur court, which granted a three-day interim remand.

