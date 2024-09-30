Durgapur civic body chief sings for carnival

The chairperson of the board of administrators of the Durgapur Municipal Corporation has lent her voice for a song prepared for the Durga Puja Carnival in Durgapur.

Anindita Mukherjee, the chairperson was elevated as the mayor, DMC, two years ago and after the elected board was dissolved last year, she’s assigned to lead the five-member group of administrators of the civic body. Daughter-in-law of former MP Anandagopal Mukherjee, Anindita is known as a singer of Tagore songs since long and she’d acquired her singing skills from Visva-Bharati University, Santiniketan. Previously, her song albums have been released.

This year, the carnival organizers chose her to lead the theme song. With main singer Shubham Chakraborty, Anindita was accommodated as the duet singer. The 3.30-minute song was released yesterday and shared on social networks. Anindita said: “I’m not cozy with such music as I’ve always stayed with Tagore songs. But, it’s really amazing to sing for the prestigious carnival. Still, I’d choose to say, “Subham really was superb.” The music was composed by Raja Chatterjee.

