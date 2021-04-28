With the highest ever spike in the number of Covid-19 positive infection rate reaching 32 per cent in Bengal many city experts who are attending to novel coronavirus-affected patients are encouraging the use of two face masks, a practice popularly known as ‘double masking’.

The use of the ‘double masking’ method could create a stronger barrier against the deadly viral disease, according to the experts. They felt that ‘double masking’ with cloth and surgical masks can prevent leakage of air and fit the contours of the face better.

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based in the United States conducted a study in this regard and revealed that wearing a double mask ~ cloth or surgical~ reduces exposure to the Covid-19 virus by nearly 95 per cent. “We should follow the CDC recommendations made based on extensive studies. The use of ‘double masking’ will prevent cough particles by more than 90 per cent,” said Dr Kundan Chowrasia, Covid care specialist attached with the Nightingale Hospital in the Shakespeare Sarani area.

“I have heard about the CDC studies on ‘double masking’. I do also advise people to use ‘double masking’ to prevent the virus as much as possible because Bengal has recorded the highest ever Covid infection rate 32 per cent till Monday,” said Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, senior general medicine expert and a leading member of the state government’s global advisory board (GAB) on Covid management and prevention.

Centre for Disease Control and Prevention recorded that an unknotted surgical mask can only block 56 per cent while a cloth mask 51.4 cough particles. A knot and tuck surgical mask blocked 77 per cent. However, a combination of cloth and a surgical mask blocked cough particles up to 85.4 per cent.

On the other hand, rattled by the virtually uncontrollable spike in the number of Covid positive patients, the state government has urged the private healthcare units to increase the number of indoor beds in their respective hospitals in the city and districts. After AMRI Hospitals group, Apollo Gleneagles has also decided to increase 300 more beds in its unit along the EM Bypass. Another unit Narayana Netralaya at Salt Lake has also decided to increase another 35 beds.