Doordarshan centre in Asansol to shut down, Babul slams Centre

On1 November and the iconic analogue high power transmission (HPT) centre of Door Darshan in Asansol, under Prasar Bharati, will be shut down by the Central government along with the other analogue Low Power Transmission (LPT) centre located in Behrampur in Murshidabad, and Kurseong.

Asansol MP, Babul Supriyo has criticised the move by the Centre and claimed that while he was the Union minister of state he tried to upgrade the HPT at Asansol after a meeting with the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Jahar Sircar but had ultimately failed since the Centre was allegedly not keen.

The Asansol HPT was inaugurated by Indira Gandhi herself, a month before the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Later the LPT centres at Behrampore and Kurseong were set up. As a result, the viewers will now have to opt for local cable tv networks or DTH connections.

Dhananjay Niyogi, in charge of Asansol HPT, has confirmed that the centre is switching to the digital platform and slowly phasing out the analogue transmission systems, throughout the country. “At present, 19 people are working here and the temporary workers who have been working here for a long time are facing an uncertain future,” he added.

He said that he has received the letter from the Central government for the stoppage of transmission from Asansol HPT after 31 October midnight. BJP Mohila Morcha state president, Agnimitra Paul was apparently embarrassed

by the Centre’s sudden move and said that she will write a letter to the concerned Union minister and seek to reconsider the decision.