Doctors remove 40cm tumour from 23-yr-old

A 23-year-old international patient travelled to Kolkata recently to get operated for the world’s largest complex pancreatic tumour, approximately 40 cm in size. Dr Suddhasattwa Sen, who conducted the operation said the tumour was around four kilograms in weight.

The surgery was successfully done at IRIS Hospital, Jadavpur and the patient, who came from Bangladesh, was discharged in just eight days. Doctors said it was the rarest-of-the-rare primary pancreatic adenocarcinoma tumour with such a large size. They said usually tumour sizes vary from 2-6cm.

Doctors also said that only 80 per cent of the pancreas was removed, saving stomach, colon, oesophagus, spleen and duodenum with no major blood loss. The patient was not required to stay at the ICU. There has been no complication in spite of such a major surgery and the patient was stable, eating normal food.

