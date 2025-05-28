Doctor arrest by CBI: MMCH dissolves committees associated with doc

Murshidabad Medical College Hospital (MMCH) authorities dissolved its many committees in which Prof (Dr) Tapan Jana, former head of the anatomy department of the state-run teaching hospital and also an assessor with the National Medical Commission, was associated as a member after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him on Sunday for allegedly taking a bribe around Rs 10 lakh in exchange for issuing a favourable “inspection report” to a private medical college in Karnataka’s Belagavi.

Prof Jana was arrested by the central investigating agency from his residence in Hatishala, Burdwan town, after its eight-member team raided the premises late on Saturday night.

It’s learnt that the MMCH authorities issued a notice on Monday and dissolved committees like advisory committee, convocation committee etc. Prof Jana has also been removed from the post of the head of the department of the anatomy department.

Most of the members in different faculties in the college have also urged the authorities to remove him from all administrative posts, as soon as possible.

Prof Jana was also a general member of the CPI-M-backed Association of Health Service Doctors (AHSD) till the year-2024-25. The AHSD has also decided not to renew his membership for the year-2025-26 after his arrest.

“The charges brought against Prof Jana by the CBI is very serious and we also want every legal steps should be taken if he is proved involved in taking bribes in exchange for issuing a favourable “inspection report” to a private medical college in Karnataka. He was never a portfolio holder in our association. General membership in our association starts from March every year and we have decided not to renew his membership this time till he is proved innocent in the case,” Dr Utpal Banerjee, general secretary of the AHSD, told The Statesman on Tuesday.

According to CBI sources, the doctor was caught red-handed. The CBI arrived at the location based on a tip-off.

A source stated that Jana was one of three individuals, who allegedly demanded the bribe.

The private medical college needed a positive inspection report to get government affiliation.

The CBI also recovered an additional Rs 44.6 lakh in cash and gold ornaments from the doctor’s residence, the source added.

“A case was registered by the CBI on 24.05.2025 against three accused, including said accused, and two private persons and a private medical institute based in Belgavi, Karnataka, on allegations that the senior doctor, working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC), demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the representatives of a private medical college in lieu of issuing favourable inspection report regarding their institute,” the CBI said in a statement on Sunday.