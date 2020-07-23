Two doctors at the Siliguri District Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19. Hospital sources said one of them is from the medicine department and the other from the surgery department. Another doctor of the hospital had been infected a few days ago.

Medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Amitava Mondal, said health services were normal and that contact tracing was under way. Two patients die Meanwhile, a 55-year-old resident of Islampur in North Dinajpur district died at the Desun (Covid) Hospital last night.

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration area today reported seven Covid cases–two in Sukhia Pokhari, two in Bijanbari and three in Sukna near Siliguri, officials said. Also, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) witnessed 58 cases in the past 24 hours, sources said.

70 discharged from hospitals Also today, 70 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals in Siliguri, while six patients have also ended their home isolation, officials said. SMC takes Covid steps From introducing a helpline number to arranging for mobile swab collection vans, the SMC has taken up a slew of measures as part of its Covid-19 management.

The helpline number (8016277748) will be activated tomorrow. “We have observed common people have been facing a lot of problems. Many people are still outside the ambit of testing. Our helpline number will be functional from 8 am to 8 pm tomorrow. People can call on this number about symptoms, requirement of tests, and for ambulance,” said a member of the board of administrators (BoA), SMC, health, Sankar Ghosh.

The swab collection van mainly caters to pregnant women, elderly persons and those who are ill or immobile. The civic body will begin collection of the samples, especially those who are primary contacts of Covid-19 patients in wards under boroughs I and V, where a maximum number of cases have emerged.

The swab will be collected at Urban Primary Health Centres in Ward 46. Containment zones The administration has declared Salbari and Shiv Mandir markets under the Matigara block in Siliguri, and Sukna Market near the town as broad containment zones. 26 fresh cases in Malda In Malda, 26 samples were tested positive last night, among which nine are from Old Malda Municipality and five from Kaliachak-II.