DLSA felicitates mothers for moulding future leaders

In a heartfelt tribute to the relentless efforts and sacrifices of mothers, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) today felicitated 27 women who have played a pivotal role in raising children, who have gone on to become exemplary and responsible citizens.

The ceremony celebrated mothers from remote areas of the Arambagh sub-division, many of whom have struggled against poverty and adverse circumstances to motivate and support their children. These children have achieved meritorious ranks in the state’s Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations.

One of the most moving moments of the event was the felicitation of the mother of BSF jawan Purnam Shaw, who recently returned home after being detained for 22 days by Pakistan Rangers. Her strength and endurance during the ordeal were duly recognised by the DLSA.

Present at the occasion were district judge Santunu Jha, other judges and lawyers, and Manali Samanta, Secretary of DLSA, Hooghly.

In his address, Judge Jha, along with Ms Samanta, expressed deep admiration for the mothers being honoured. “We are truly proud of these women, who have sacrificed their comforts, battled poverty, and faced life’s challenges with courage to raise sons and daughters who contribute to the nation and bring pride to our country,” they said.