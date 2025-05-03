District students make their mark, city schools fail to make impression

District students outperformed their Kolkata counterparts in the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education results declared today. Of the total 66 candidates securing the top 10 ranks, only one student from the city could make it to the list.

Abantika Roy, a student of Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Sister Nivedita Girls’ School was the only candidate who found a place in the list of toppers declared today. Obtaining 688 marks, Abantika was one of the eighth rankers in the list and the lone topper from the city. With physics as her favourite subject, Abantika wants to pursue pure science and become a doctor.

A closer study of the data available reveals that East Midnapore once more had the maximum toppers among all the districts. The district had 13 rankers in this year’s Madhyamik exams, registering the highest number of toppers. After East Midnapore, Bankura became another district with several candidates making their way to the toppers’ list. Bankura recorded 11 students as rank holders in this year’s Class X board exams. Even in terms of total pass percentage, East Midnapur witnessed the highest with 96.46 per cent students clearing the board exams followed by Kalimpong with 96.09 per cent. Like last year, Kolkata with 92.30 per cent was third in the list.

Adrita Sarkar from Raiganj Coronation High School in North Dinajpur district secured the top rank with an impressive 696 marks and 99.43 per cent. Aspiring to study medical science, Adrit attributes his success to his hard work that he put up by studying eight-nine hours in a day on an average.