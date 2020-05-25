West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was stopped by the police for the second time in two days from visiting the cyclone-ravaged areas in his constituency in West Midnapore.

He was stopped at Srikrishnapur near Nandakumar in East Midnapore, triggering a war of words between the saffron party and the ruling Trinamul Congress workers.

As the tension reached high, Ghosh finally left in a huff. Yesterday, Ghosh was stopped by the police from visiting the cyclone affected areas in South 24 Parganas.

According to sources, Ghosh was traveling to reach his constituency~Midnapore to meet the people affected by the cyclone Amphan.

But, his movement was first deviated from the National highway to state highway by the police.

Accordingly, he took the state highway and when he reached Srikrishnapur near Nandakumar in East Midnapore, the police stopped him.

A large section of police and RAF who were deployed there, argued that he would not be allowed to move further because an agitation on demand of power was continuing.

Later, some BJP workers rushed to the site and started shouting slogans against police and the state government alleging that they were intentionally not allowing BJP state president to visit the cyclone ravaged areas.

Within minutes, TMC workers reached there and raised slogans of various issues against the central government. A minor scuffle broke out between police and BJP workers, following which Ghosh left in a huff. Police, on its part, said the saffron party leader did not have necessary permit to visit the cyclone-hit areas.

“TMC leaders had been visiting the affected areas of East Midnapore. Police wouldn’t stop them. The rule somehow changes for the BJP leaders,” Ghosh said.

The BJP MP also claimed that the state doesn’t want the country to know about its “failure” in combating the crisis, and was “indulging in politics to keep the truth from coming out”.

“Four days have passed since the cyclone wrecked havoc, but the state government has failed to reach out to the distressed. Now that we are trying to help those people, it would not let us. The TMC should stop indulging in petty politics in this hour of crisis,” he insisted.

It is alleged that the state BJP leader Sayantan Basu and Serampore zonal president Shymal Bose vehicles were stopped by ruling party backed goons when they were returning back from Uttarpara after meeting the affected people who are without power and water supply for last five days after the Amphan cyclone.

BJP leaders blamed rulings party activists for stopping their vehicle and attacking them, however.

Dilip Yadav the ruling party district president blamed. the BJP leaders for provoking the affected people to take the path of violence as the only way to meet their demands.

Sayantan Basu accompanied by Shymal Bose the Serampore zonal BJP leader set out to meet affected people of Uttarpara; still without power and water supply, Bose said, as our vehicle was stopped by TMC-backed goons.