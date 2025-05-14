Dilip Ghosh’s wife’s son dies in New Town

The tragic death of 28-year-old IT professional Pritam Dasgupta, also known as Srinjoy, has raised questions about its circumstances. His unconscious body was discovered in a flat in Shapoorji, New Town, and he was declared “brought dead” at a hospital in Salt Lake. Preliminary investigations ruled out foul play or suicide, with an autopsy later indicating that the likely cause of death was haemorrhagic pancreatitis.

The situation became more complex due to Pritam’s living arrangements, he lived alone in the flat after his mother, Rinku Majumdar, moved in with her husband, former BJP state president and MP, Dilip Ghosh. Additionally, police confirmed that two individuals, a male and female colleague, had spent the previous night at his residence. After interrogating them, authorities stated they were work associates who often visited to keep Pritam company.

A devastated Rinku Majumdar spoke to reporters, explaining how she rushed her son to the hospital in her own car after hearing that he was unresponsive to calls from his cook.

