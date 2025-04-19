Dilip Ghosh ties knot with BJP’s Rinku Majumdar

In a simple and intimate ceremony held at his residence in New Town, senior BJP leader and former MP Dilip Ghosh married BJP Mahila Morcha leader Rinku Majumdar on Friday evening.

The wedding was attended by close family members. Few senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, former MP Locket Chatterjee, MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, senior leaders Sunil Bansal, and Mangal Pandey visited Mr Ghosh’s residence this morning to wish him. The groom was greeted with garlands, sweets, and traditional attire like dhoti and kurta by his party colleagues.

Dilip Ghosh, 61, tied the knot with 47-year-old Rinku Majumdar following traditional rituals earlier in the day, including a ‘mangal’ ceremony. Ghosh’s mother, Pushpalata Devi, was also present for the occasion. Notably, Sukanta Majumdar was seen touching the feet of Ghosh’s mother. As a token of gratitude, Dilip Ghosh gifted return presents to the guests—Locket Chatterjee received a saree, others were gifted either ready-made pajama-kurta sets or fabric for tailoring, and some received dhotis. Speaking on the occasion, Ghosh said: “I have done everything in life, except one thing—marriage. My mother always wanted this, and finally, I fulfilled her wish.” He emphasised that his political work would continue as before, and this new chapter would not affect his dedication to the party. “Since my wife is also a BJP leader, there is no reason for any hindrance,” he added.

Once a full-time pracharak (campaigner) of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ghosh had dedicated his life to public service and politics. On questions about an RSS pracharak entering married life, Sukanta Majumdar clarified, “There are two types of RSS members sent into politics – those who remain as organisational ministers and those who take on political roles like party presidents. The latter do not continue as pracharaks. Leaders like L.K. Advani are examples.” BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who considers Ghosh a political mentor and Rinku Majumdar a close friend, announced she would host a grand feast to celebrate the couple’s union. Even opposition leaders extended their best wishes. Trinamul leaders Kunal Ghosh and MP Kalyan Banerjee congratulated Ghosh on beginning a new chapter in life.

Sources close to Ghosh revealed that the decision to marry was not long in the making. Rinku, a divorcee and mother of a son employed in the IT sector in Sector V, proposed marriage when Ghosh was feeling low after losing in the last Lok Sabha elections. Initially hesitant, Ghosh eventually agreed, primarily influenced by his mother.

Reportedly, a section of the RSS family had opposed the idea and even visited Ghosh’s residence to dissuade him. However, Ghosh remained firm in his decision.