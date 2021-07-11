BJP state president and MP Dilip Ghosh has been asked by the central party leadership to join a meeting tomorrow in Delhi. It has been learnt that the party’s national president JP Nadda and national general secretary BL Santhosh both will meet him tomorrow to discuss “urgent and important” organisational matters.

The West Bengal BJP state leadership is facing huge embarrassment following several party leaders making harsh remarks against the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The BJP central leadership could decide the next course of action against those leaders during the meeting, party sources said. Former Union minister Babul Supriya, BJYM state president Saumitra Khan, Rajib Banerjee and Sabyasachi Dutta have all attacked the party leadership through social media recently on several issues. The party leadership considered this as breaking of party’s discipline.

However, the disciplinary committee of the party is yet to send them show-cause notices. Meanwhile, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said that the state government is trying to stop the mouth of the Opposition party, so gave Mukul Roy appointment as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee instead of offering it to the BJP.

“It is nothing but the government showing how to capture everything by bestowing power. The state government is scared that its malpractice could be leaked though PAC data so Opposition party was not given the post of PAC chairman. We sent the names of BJP MLAs for the PAC chairman’s post, but it was rejected. It is a clear attempt by the state government to run the Assembly without Opposition,” said Mr Ghosh.

Yesterday Mr Roy was appointed the PAC chairman. BJP MLAs staged a walk out of the Assembly to protest against it. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that in the appointment of Mukul Roy as PAC chairman, the Assembly broke a long-standing tradition and contended that the decision was take to hide the state government’s malpractices.