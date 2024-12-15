Dilip Ghosh slams anti-India protests in Bangladesh

Reacting to the current situation in Bangladesh and the anti-India sentiments expressed by some sections of its population, former BJP state president and former MP Dilip Ghosh reacted sharply today. He likened such sentiments to the actions of “street dogs” and “mosquitoes.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr Ghosh said, “How many people know about Bangladesh in the world stage? But everyone knows about Bharat, a nation capable of taking on China and Pakistan. India’s diplomatic stance is on the right track. The Indian foreign secretary has visited Dhaka and directly urged the authorities to put an end to the unrest. We are closely monitoring the situation and its developments.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s dependence on India, Mr Ghosh commented, “What they are saying is no different from the barking of dogs. Bangladesh heavily relies on India for water, food grains, medical assistance, and various other resources. Without India’s support, how will they survive?”

As part of the BJP’s ongoing membership campaign, Dilip Ghosh has been touring north Bengal. After visiting Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, he reached Siliguri today, focusing on Siliguri Regulated Market for the drive. Highlighting the party’s goal, Mr Ghosh stated: “We are confident of reaching our target of 50 lakh members. However, the new online registration system, which requires individuals to provide detailed profiles, is taking more time than the previous missed-call method.”

Mr Ghosh revealed his plans to attend a significant event tomorrow in Siliguri, the ‘Laksho Konthe Geeta Path’ (Chanting of the Gita by a Hundred Thousand Voices), organised at Kawakhali.

Addressing recent developments in the R G Kar corruption case, including bail for former education minister Partha Chatterjee, Mr Ghosh said, “The CBI is under tremendous pressure due to the volume of investigations in West Bengal, as people no longer trust the state police. The lack of adequate staff in the CBI is delaying charge sheet submissions. However, the judiciary is functioning correctly, and investigations are moving forward.”