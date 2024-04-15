Dilip Ghosh mocks celebration of Paschimbanga Divas

BJP candidate for the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat Dilip Ghosh today slammed the Bengal government’s initiatives to celebrate ‘Paschimbanga Divas’ on Bengali New Year’s Day today. While campaigning in Burdwan town with his party cadres, Ghosh took up a Trishul (trident) in hand and said: “I worship Mahadev as a diehard devotee.

I have taken his trident in hand today and have kicked off my cleaner political campaign against misrule and corruption.” He ridiculed the Trinamul Congress-led Bengal government’s initiatives to celebrate Paschimbanga Divas. He said: “After the end of the TMC regime, people will forget this. The TMC doesn’t even know when and how celebration of Poila Boishakh began. They are out to even remove the name of Paschimbanga.”

In August 2023, a resolution to officially designate West Bengal Day was tabled in the Assembly in August 2023. Earlier in August 2022, the state had decided to adopt the first day of Boishakh, the first month of the Bengali calendar as the official West Bengal Day.

