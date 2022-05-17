Dilip blames Metro route change for disaster

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh today said the state government is solely responsible for changing the route map of the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRCL) Metro project which caused the disaster of houses developing cracks at Bowbazar areas. Mr Ghosh said that experts opined that changing of the Metro route is causing these trouble, which has also meant the project incurring huge losses.

“Trouble began because of the route change. There was wastage, pushing up the costs. Several houses have developed cracks again in north Kolkata’s congested Bowbazar area. Ask urban development minister Firhad Hakim not to blame KMRCL. Instead, tell him to explain what had made chief minister Mamata Banerjee to force the KMRCL to change the route. TMC always believes in politics instead of developmental work,” said Mr Ghosh.

On Wednesday, amid the ongoing underground construction work by the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation (KMRCL), forcing several anxious families to lock up their homes and shift to nearby hotels. The 16.6-km-long East-West corridor, connecting the twin cities of Kolkata and Howrah, is under construction in Bowbazar.