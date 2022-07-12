‘Didi’ Mamata and her Phuchka connect with Darjeeling

Who said the politicians are too serious and who said that they only throng the streets to claim their rights to be the people’s representatives only? They are unpredictable for sure, but do they also have fun, on the roads, the way we, the masses do? Sometimes, maybe! Reading between the lines isn’t always good but the country still has no tax on imagination. Right?

CM #MamataBanerjee in a different mood, making ‘phuchka’ by herself and treating people in #Darjeeling. She stopped by a stall, offered to help and then put her hands into making this tamarind water filled snack that can make people go crazy pic.twitter.com/TNVcqd9wvc — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) July 12, 2022

Was it some coincidence that Mamata Banerjee, the CM of West Bengal was seen enjoying and serving the ‘Phuchka’ to the people of the hills of Darjeeling and having some fun time like a commoner?

Can we count it in the backdrop of the recently held Gorkhaland Territorial Administration election and the maiden victory of the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC)? Why not? The TMC chief, Mamata Banerjee had reasons to rejoice and thank her voters for the maiden support. What best way could it be to thank her voters by enjoying some ‘Phuchka’ on the road with them like the way the commoners do.

The land of Rosogolla, Pantua, and the irresistible Sandesh, Kolkata shares an extremely intimate relationship with food. The city of joy is conferred with the title of “India’s street food hub”. For a true Bengali, Phuchka is much more than an evening snack. It’s an experience and a flavourful one at that. The mouthwatering crispy puris with tangy water are known by different names throughout the country, but nothing matches the popularity that this street food enjoys in Kolkata.

The TMC Supremo chose the right tool to connect with the people of Darjeeling, as street food and the common man makes an unassailable bond.