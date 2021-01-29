Although the opposition parties have criticized the state government’s ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ programme, terming it a ‘flop show’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today reminded the people that the outreach programme had completed 500 days today. Banerjee said that the initiative was to tell people that she was “just a call away.”

Also, the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) issued a statement and quoted the CM as claiming that the programme had so far helped over 28 lakh people from across the state through more than 80 lakh interactions to reach out to the CM and her office with their grievances and appreciation for the initiative. Significantly, as Banerjee Tweeted to mark the 500 days of the programme, other ministers of her Cabinet Gautam Deb, Firhad Hakim, Partha Chatterjee and party leaders and MPs Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Nusrat Jahar followed suit on Twitter to say “Didi is just a call away,” at a time when the state government has stressed on the ‘Duare Sarkar’ and ‘Paray Samadhan’ programmes ahead of the elections. “I am pleased at the completion of 500 days of my initiative ‘Didi Ke Bolo’,” Banerjee wrote in her Twitter handle.

“Not less than 14 policy-level changes have been influenced by ‘Didi Ke Bolo’. The government of West Bengal has implemented the Sixth Pay Commission, expanded Samajik Suraksha Yojana and started programmes and schemes like Duare Sarkar, Paray Samadhan, Pathashree Abhiyan, Jai Johar, Sneha Paras, Prochesta, Taposhili Bandhu, Yuvashree, Karma Sathi Prakalpa etc,” I-PAC, meanwhile, said. Notably, the fifth phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) programme began in different areas across the state yesterday, while party leaders have said it will continue till 8 February or until the Model Code of Conduct for the elections is in place.