Designed in Hooghly, Puja pandal set to travel to US

The recognition of Bengal’s Durga Puja by UNESCO has given it universal acceptance.

Even though idols have been exported from Kolkata’s Kumartuli (where the artisans are based) to locations outside India, this is probably the first time that an entire Puja pandal will be transported to California in the USA.

Artist, a resident of Konnagar, Sandip Mukherjee, said many barwari Puja committees (community pujas) have previously appreciated my artistic, thematic pandals, this is for the first time that from USA I have been entrusted with the job to set up a pandal carrying the message of universal acceptance of Bengal’s Durga Puja. “It is a joint demand from the people of Indian origin as well as local people of California. The theme of the Durga Puja pandal is ‘Vishwarupena Sangsthita’ (Goddess Durga in her universal manifestation), for more than a month I have been working with my team of skilled workers to frame out a pandal in different attachable parts marked in serial number sequences. The different attachable parts and portions of the pandal will be packed and flown to California. The demo of the attachable pandal will be carried on and explained to one of the members, who will come over to Konnagar.

The entire pandal is eco-friendly made from jute products and organic colours, he informed. It is really sad that I myself could not fly to California for the pandal set up since I do not possess a passport. However, I will communicate through video calls, extending guidance towards the entire set up of the Durga Puja pandal. I am happy that I am playing a small role in protecting the traditional Bengal Durga Puja and the universal manifestation of goddesses Durga reaching out to her sons and daughters.