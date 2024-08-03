Deputy mayor threatens lawsuit after central minister’s ‘corrupt’ jibe

Union minister of state for education Dr Sukanta Majumdar, today alleged that a Trinamul Congress leader, who is the deputy mayor of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), has accumulated property worth Rs 1,500 crore by looting the people of Siliguri.

Reacting to Dr Sukanta Majumdar’s comment, the deputy mayor, Ranjan Sarkar, has challenged him to provide proof of his allegations.

Mr Sarkar, also warned that he would file a defamation case against Dr Majumdar if he does not substantiate his statement.

The Union minister’s statement is now the centre of discussions in and around Siliguri.

It may be noted that the BJP’s Siliguri organizational district committee staged an agitation in front of the SMC at midday today, in protest against the corporation’s failure to serve the people.

Just before the party programme, after landing at Bagdogra on his way to his parliamentary constituency in Balurghat, South Dinajpur, Dr Majumdar raised the controversial matter to boost his party leaders and workers.

Speaking to reporters at Bagdogra airport, the minister said, “Fish cannot live without water. Similarly, TMC cannot live without black money.”

“BJP leaders in Siliguri have planned to gherao the SMC today on various issues. I was taken aback upon hearing information about the deputy mayor of the SMC,” Dr Majumdar said, adding, “I am taken aback by the fact that the deputy mayor’s property is valued at Rs 1,500 crore.”

“I am confident that the deputy mayor obtained this wealth by embezzling money from the citizens,” the Union minister added.

Dr Majumdar pointed out that the investigation into scams in West Bengal is being actively pursued by officials from ED and CBI.

“Among those being looked into is a rice mill owner from Siliguri, who was associated with former food minister Jyotipriya Mallick. Appropriate measures will be taken against these wrongdoers,” he added.

“As a Union minister he cannot issue such a statement without valid proof. I think he is suffering from mental illness and needs treatment. In fact, he is talking nonsense out of frustration because he knows he won’t last in his present ministerial post. He will either provide proof and substantiate his comment, or he will have to withdraw his statement. If he does not withdraw his statement, I will file a defamation case against him,” said Ranjan Sarkar.