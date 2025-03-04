Depressed HS girl examinee hangs self

A Higher Secondary examinee was found hanging inside her house in Bankura barely four hours ahead of the first day of examination today.

The girl had scored 82 per cent marks in the HS test exam, her school teachers said.

Barsha De (18) of Karokberia village in Joypur police station area in Bankura, according to the family members, was suffering from mental depression after her father’s death last year. “She woke up in the early morning hours and started studying as usual. Then she closed the door of her room. When she’s not coming out or responding even though the exam hours were nearing, we forcibly opened the door and found her hanging,” said Subhas De, the deceased’s uncle. The girl immediately was shifted to the Kotulpur rural hospital where she’s declared as ‘brought dead.’

Barsha was a student of local Tanadighi High School. Upon hearing the examinee’s disastrous fate, the headmaster of the school, Dulal Chandra Khan rushed to the student’s house and said: “Barsha was a good student and was calm and disciplined. She scored 82 percent in a test three months ago. It’s shocking that she ended up like this, just failing to bear the mental pressure, unfortunately.”

This year, 19,271 examinees appeared in Higher Secondary examination from Bankura district.