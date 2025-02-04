Dense fog disrupts flights again at airport, hardship for passengers

Dense fog today enveloped Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata, causing significant disruptions in flight operations.

Like yesterday, passengers of Kolkata Airport on Monday suffered due flight disruption following fog. The low visibility procedures (LVP) were implemented at 1.21 a.m, affecting arrivals and departures until 8.45 a.m. A total of 33 arrivals and 44 departures were impacted.

While no flights were diverted to Kolkata from other airports, four flights scheduled to land in Dhaka had to be diverted elsewhere due to poor visibility. Departure delays affected 16 flights, while 6 arrivals were also delayed. However, no aircraft had to return to the ramp. The situation was an extension of yesterday’s severe weather conditions, which had already caused major disruptions. Thousands of passengers endured long waits at the airport as flights were rescheduled.

Many were seen anxiously checking airline updates, while others struggled to find alternative travel options. Passengers, who had arrived at the airport, the previous night hoping to board their flights early in the morning, were left stranded for hours. Some described their ordeal, citing the lack of clear information about departure times. A distressed passenger, bound for Delhi said, “I reached the airport at 11 p.m. but there is still no certainty about when my flight will take off.”

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city continues to experience dense fog with visibility dropping below 100 meters in some areas. Morning temperatures remain low, contributing to the persistent fog cover. An app cab driver near the airport said, “The fog was so thick in the morning that even the roads were barely visible.” Airport officials and airline staff are working to manage the situation, with continuous updates being provided to travellers.

However, the delays have caused frustration among passengers, many of whom missed commitments.

With foggy conditions expected to continue over the next 24 hours, authorities have advised travellers to check with airlines before heading to the airport.