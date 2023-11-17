Dengue fear after rain predictions

The brewing cyclonic storm which is anticipated to bring rainfall to the city for the next two days has triggered apprehensions of dengue cases in Kolkata Municipal Corporation. As informed by the officials of the health department of the civic body on 10 November, around 893 cases of dengue were reported in a week in the civic body area.

The figures, according to the officials, have shown a decline in the number of cases against those that were reported in the previous weeks, when around 1,000 cases had been reported. The mayor had attributed the decrease in reported number of cases to the dry weather conditions that prevailed last week. However, with the city getting drizzles this afternoon, apprehension of a rise in dengue cases arose. “Rainfall is the subject of apprehension for me,” said the mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim.

“Rain means, the water could get accumulated in corners of terraces, earthen pots, plastic buckets, flower pots, rear sides of houses in damaged conditions or places that are otherwise inaccessible to us.

This could bring chances of dengue cases that had shown a decline,” said the mayor. Notably, earlier this week, a 54-year-old had died on the night of 13 November after being tested positive for dengue and being treated at the ID Hospital in Kolkata. The man was said to be a resident of North 24-Parganas