Dengue cases on decline in W Burdwan

The dengue graph in West Burdwan district is slowly decreasing since the past one week. Around 161 dengue cases have been reported in the past seven days, including private and government hospitals and health centres.

The situation has improved in Durgapur already and now it seems to be improving in Asansol, confirmed Anindita Mukherjee, chairperson of Durgapur Municipal Cor- poration.

This year till 30 September about 1,071 dengue cases have been reported, which is much higher than the total combined dengue cases of 909 registered inWest Burdwan in the past five years (2018- 2022).

For the first time three people have died of dengue in the district. DM of the dis- trict S Ponnambalam, mayor For the first time three people have died of dengue in the district

of Asansol Municipal Corporation, Bidhan Upadhyay, chairperson of the Board of Administrations of Durgapur Municipal Corporation, Anindita Mukherjee along with CMOH of BurdwanWest has held high-level meetings in Asansol and Durgapur on the measures.

Meanwhile, the BJP, led by MLA of Asansol South constituency Agnimitra Paul has organised agitation at Jamuria alleging increase in dengue cases and failure of the local administration to control the disease.

All the three death vic- tims hail from Asansol Municipal Corporation area. Dengue cases were reported from DMC, AMC, Raniganj, Faridpur, Jamuria, Barabani, Salanpur and Pandaveswar areas.