Delhi Police team looks for clues

A team of officers from Delhi Police special cell, which is in the city in search of clues on the prime accused in the parliament breach case Lalit Jha, today visited the apartment where Jha along with his parents used to live at Baguiati and spoke at length with the owner of the house.

The team also visited the Eco Park police station. Later, Shefali Sardar, the owner of the house at Hatiara, Baguiati, told the media that the team had come to gather information on Jha. On Monday, the team visited the address of 218 Rabindra Sarani at Burrabazar, where Jha would live in a rented room and give tuition to children, as told by the locals but could not enter the room as it was locked. The team also visited the Girish Park police station and interrogated about four persons but the police declined to identify the four.

Advertisement