Delhi lawyer files complaint against Mamata

A lawyer practising in the Supreme Court has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against chief minister Mamata Banerjee over her ‘provocative’ remarks wherein she reportedly warned that other states might witness violence and unrest if attempts were made to create trouble in Bengal.

Taking note of Banerjee’s remarks, Vineet Jindal, a practising lawyer in the SC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

“A complaint against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been filed with Delhi Police commissioner. A copy has also been sent to the President’s office and the ministry of home affairs,” the advocate said in a post on X.

Advertisement

According to Jindal, the Trinamul chief’s remarks were inflammatory with the potential of inciting regional hatred and enmity, thus posing a threat to national harmony and public order as a whole.