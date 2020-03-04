Trinamul Congress will hit the streets tomorrow to protest against the Delhi carnage. While launching Banglar Garbo Mamata (BGM), a mass outreach programme yesterday before the upcoming civic polls and 2021 Assembly elections at Netaji Indoor Stadium, the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee had a stern warning for those who raised the controversial “goli maro…” slogan while heading to Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in the city on Sunday.

Banerjee slammed Shah, who had expressed “anguish” over the law and order situation in Bengal at his Kolkata rally, demanding that the BJP apologise for the Delhi violence before lecturing others. “Why hasn’t BJP apologised for it? Then they come here and shamelessly say they will capture (kabza) West Bengal. The BJP is trying to replicate the Gujarat model of riots across India, including in West Bengal. After the Gujarat riots of 2002, they did it in Uttar Pradesh and now Delhi,” she said.

“I am deeply pained by the killing of innocent people in Delhi. I think it’s a planned genocide. I am calling it a genocide because it was statesponsored violence that was later projected as riots. Delhi police is under the Centre. There was Delhi police, CRPF, CISF but nobody did anything, everybody looked the other way,” she had alleged.

Trinamul Congress state president Subrata Bakshi, party’s secretary-general Partha Chatterjee today held a meeting with KMC councillors and other functionaries before the upcoming civic poll. The TMC is setting up a fund to aid victims of “genocide” across the country, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said on Tuesday, noting that Rs 10 lakh has already been committed to its corpus. Addressing a press briefing, O’Brien termed the Delhi violence ‘genocide’ and said that the party wanted the issue to be discussed in Parliament and also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into it.

“West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is setting up a benevolent fund for genocide victims. The AITC benevolent fund will be used outside Bengal, and it already has a commitment of Rs 10 lakh,” said the MP. He said that Rs 5 lakh had been committed from the royalty of the books written by the chief minister and the remaining Rs 5 lakh will be contributed by the party MPs, with a minimum contribution of Rs 10,000 from each.

“The violence in Delhi is genocide, and it was a planned murder. This is the government which doesn’t want to answer hard questions in Parliament… You have blood on your hands. Come to Parliament and answer the questions rather than using your fingers to play with a keyboard,” he said on the government’s “silence” on the Delhi violence in Parliament.